Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Police are looking for three men who kicked in the door to a Corpus Christi residence overnight and robbed the homeowners at gunpoint.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at an upstair apartment behind a home near the intersection of McBride Lane and Erin Drive.

According to police, three men wearing hoodies and masks kicked in the door and held two women at gunpoint inside, even spraying them with pepper spray. The women were forced into a closet while the suspects ransacked the apartment and made off with electronics, a cell phone, and gaming console.

Police said the two women escaped by jumping out of a second-story window. One of the women might have broken her foot and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Because the suspects covered their faces and sprayed the victims with pepper spray, they were unable to provide a good description of the suspects to police officers.

