Two women identified in deadly Carroll Lane crash

25-year-old Belinda Anyssa Garcia and 23-year-old Miranda Marie Gonzalez both lost their lives after CCPD said they crashed into a utility pole and fence.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS has learned the names of two women who died in a crash on Carroll Lane on May 31.

25-year-old Belinda Anyssa Garcia and 23-year-old Miranda Marie Gonzalez both lost their lives after CCPD said they crashed into a utility pole and fence on Carroll Lane.

A visitation took place Friday for Gonzalez at Rosas Funeral Home and and will continue until 9 p.m.