Two women identified in deadly Carroll Lane crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS has learned the names of two women who died in a crash on Carroll Lane on May 31.
25-year-old Belinda Anyssa Garcia and 23-year-old Miranda Marie Gonzalez both lost their lives after CCPD said they crashed into a utility pole and fence on Carroll Lane.
A visitation took place Friday for Gonzalez at Rosas Funeral Home and and will continue until 9 p.m.
On Saturday, a celebration of life will take place for Garcia at Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 7 p.m. Family will receive friends from 6:30-9 p.m. that same evening.