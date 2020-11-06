It was another scary situation unfolding at Packery Channel last night after a couple of young women driving on the beach in a Jeep somehow ended up going right into the water.

Fortunately, the two ended up getting rescued, but the vehicle was a total loss.

They are said to be doing okay after being picked up by a couple of anglers who happened to be in the right place at the right time. It's something that ended up being a life-saving decision for Jeremy Northcutt and his buddy Rodney Maybe.

As the fishermen headed back through the jetties on their boat, they never thought they would encounter the tail end of a Jeep sitting up out of the water.

"I'm like 'wow, there's a Jeep in the water,' two girls bobbing up and down in the water, one of the girls holding a cell phone up," Northcutt said.

He said one of the girls didn't know how to swim and he could tell they were in distress. The men were able to get the women safely into the boat and called 9-1-1.

"Brought them to the boat launch got them out and they didn't seem hurt or anything," Northcutt said.

Northcutt added the women were thankful and almost in tears. He called it a blessing for him and his friend to save someone. The Jeep was eventually fished out of the water.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Dale Scott said the incident should serve as an important reminder to take things slow when driving on the beach, especially at night.

"At night, if you are not familiar with the area, I would recommend five maybe seven miles an hour not anything over that," Chief Scott said. "If you are not familiar with the area, it's very dark, you could end up in the channel like what happened last night."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: