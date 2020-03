CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to the scene of a shooting at Molly's Irish Pub at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Two women were reportedly shot outside of the bar, which is located in the 4200 block of McArdle. One died from her injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

3News was at the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

