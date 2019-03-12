GREGORY, Texas — Emergency crews were called to a work site in Gregory, Texas, around noon Tuesday after two men became buried when the walls caved in at a construction site, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

The sheriff took to Facebook at around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday to provide some a photo and information from the scene.

According to Sheriff Rivera, both workers were freed and taken to the hospital. The Gregory Police Department, San Patricio County Sheriff's deputies, Gregory and Portland fire departments assisted in the rescue.

This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

