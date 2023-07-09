TX DPS cancels driver license appointments for third straight day

3NEWS spoke with William Enderle on Thursday, who said the whole thing is frustrating for those who are simply trying to take care of business.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For a third straight day, the Texas Department of Public Safety canceled all driver license appointments across the state.

DPS says that the issue is related to a driver license system upgrade that began over the Labor Day weekend.

This upgrade apparently hit a roadblock, which detoured the department from providing some of the services that people need.

3NEWS spoke with William Enderle on Thursday, who said the whole thing is frustrating for those who are simply trying to take care of business.

“I’ve got to come all the way from by Ray High School, over here, and then walk all the way down McKenzie and back over here. So, yeah, it’s a hot day, but what are you going to do? They are running the show," he said.

Dolores Hinojosa said she made the trip from Odem. Again.

“This is my third time. The system is down, and I need my license so I can travel," she said.

For others like Terrence Gomez, who was trying to renew his drivers license, the bigger concern is what happens while they’re waiting to get their license renewed.

“It just kind of puts you between a rock and a hard place because if you get pulled over and try to explain it to law enforcement, they’ve probably heard every excuse in the book and so it’s just another excuse to them and they’re just going to issue a ticket," he said.

3NEWS asked Corpus Christi police what might happen to someone who gets caught driving with an expired license while waiting for an appointment.

They say that it is ultimately up to the discretion of the officer making the stop, and that they will use common sense to determine whether a ticket will be issued.

As for when everything will be back to normal, it all depends on how quickly DPS can get past this speed bump.

