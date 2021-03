TxDOT officials say a truck lost material along the highway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Highway 358 eastbound is being shut down from West Point to Greenwood, TxDOT said in a tweet.

SH358 eastbound in Corpus Christi is being shut down between West Point and Greenwood due to a truck losing material. Please slow down, avoid area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/bOnhPmx6ac — TxDOT Corpus Christi (@TxDOT_Corpus) March 23, 2021

The road is being closed due to a truck losing a load, the tweet said.

Avoid the area if possible.

