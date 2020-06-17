TEXAS, USA — If you were between Callalen and Robstown, you may have noticed some maintenance crews out on the highway.

The Texas Department of Transportation began its annual hurricane preparedness drills this week. Crews practiced a contraflow exercise. In the event of a hurricane evacuation, existing highway lanes can be converted into a contraflow lane. This will allows vehicles to travel in the opposite direction of a lane's normal traffic flow.

An official with TxDOT said they practice these drills every year to stay ahead and be prepared.

"Annually, TxDOT will do these trainings on the different functions and scenarios that we have to refreshen the steps and processes for our existing employees, but also for new employees who may or may not have been here with us," Danny Cox with TxDOT said.

The drills will continue throughout the week.

June 17 - Aransas Pass on SH 361.

June 18 - Alice

June 22 - Sinton on I 37 US 77 just north of the Nueces River.

