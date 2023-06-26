TxDOT: Expect delays during commute this week over the JFK Causeway

TxDOT crews began installing 3,900 feet of concrete barrier on the causeway. That work requiring the closure of the inside lanes in both directions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers approaching the JFK Causeway might be forced to pump the brakes over the next couple of days.

Among those met with a long line of cars, Dallas visitors Devon Ellis and Yolanda West.

"It was pretty backed up. Took us a little longer, we came out here yesterday and it took us about 10-15 minutes longer," she said.

Texas Department of Transportation signs warn drivers of the construction ahead, but some drivers cruising down the road still seemed to be caught off guard and had to change lanes last minute.

"I've lived here about 5 years now, five minutes to work H-E-B all of a sudden I see this traffic, are we in Dallas again or Austin?" said one local resident.

Traffic to get off Padre Island is just as bad, and it gets worst around rush time.

3NEWS spotted cars backed up all the way to where Park Road 22 meets Highway 361. The work will continue through Friday morning.

TxDOT spokesperson Rickey Dailey encourages residents to pack plenty of patience with them as they hit the road.

"They should expect delays, one thing they can do is plan their trips. If you can plan your trips over the bridge into Corpus or on to the island when the traffic is less active," he said.

Dailey said TxDOT will continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico during hurricane season.

"Usually you will have plenty of advanced warning, the traffic control set up right now, if there were tropical weather to develop we could reopen the lanes very quickly so that all lanes could be open in both directions," he said.

The estimated completion of the entire JFK Causeway project is this winter.

