TxDOT expects ferry traffic delays this Memorial Day weekend

Officials tell us that they will have all ferries running, but travelers should still expect the possibility of delays.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the start of this holiday weekend, TxDOT has anticipated much busier roads in the Corpus Christi area.

They pointed out that one of the most highly traveled spots is the city's ferry system, which helps people cross in and out of Port Aransas.

Officials tell us that this Memorial Day weekend, they will have all ferries running. Even so, travelers should still expect the possibility of delays, and are encouraged to plan around them.

One note to make clear involves the use of a median by business employees. Rickey Dailey with TxDOT highlighted the importance of these medians. "Please don't block that. The people are not cutting in line. They're trying to get to the park and ride lane, which people can go in, they can park, and they can walk across the ferry," he explained.

While it may look like these drivers are cutting in line, Dailey assured that they are not. TxDOT will have security out there to manage vehicles who do attempt to cut lines.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.