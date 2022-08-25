New school zone on Saratoga near Carroll High School to be activated Monday

This comes after a 3NEWS report that the new high school was missing school zones at the start of the school year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday they will extend the existing school zone on Saratoga Blvd. to include the area around the new Carroll High School.

The new school zone will run from Weber Rd. to Ayers St. on Saratoga Blvd. The change will take effect Monday, August 29, TxDOT officials said. The mile-long zone will serve five different schools in the area.

The new school zone and times serve St. John Paul II High School, Bishop Garriga Middle School, Mary Carroll High School, Most Precious Blood School and the School of Science and Technology.

School zone flashers in the expanded zone will be activated from 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 4:45 p.m, TxDOT officials said.

Message boards will be up to alert drivers to the new school zone and all flashers will be activated on Monday.

Drivers are urged to be aware of the expanded school zone and its extended hours and to obey the posted school zone speed limit signs.

3NEWS was made aware of the issues with the school zones in mid-August.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni explained it has to do with who is responsible for the road.

“The City doesn’t control Saratoga," Zanoni said. "It’s a state road and we rely on the state to place school flashing beacons or school zones on state facilities.”

Zanoni said the City of Corpus Christi is working with the Texas Department of Transportation to determine the next steps for that stretch of Saratoga Boulevard without a school zone. The City is responsible for the school zone on Kostoryz Road, which is already there.

