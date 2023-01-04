TxDOT moves mud bridge reconstruction up to 2025; meanwhile, fixes will take 3 months

The concrete on the 22 eroded pilings currently supporting the bridge will need to be chipped away to the rebar and reconstructed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT has agreed to move up reconstruction of the Yorktown mud bridge to 2025, a year earlier than previously planned, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni.

City of Corpus Christi officials held a news conference at the mud bridge on Wednesday morning to update news outlets and the public on the bridge repairs.

Zanoni also said that the new timeline for repairing the current bridge is three months because 22 of the bridge's 55 pilings need to be fixed.

"That's gonna take a little bit of time," he said. "That's not something you get done in a few weeks like we have on the embankments."

That process, he said, will require barges to work on the problem from the water in order to slowly remove the piling's concrete down to the rebar and replace it.