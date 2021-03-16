TxDOT: Portion of Ayers to close for 30 days at request of NAS-CC

NAS requested the road closure to perform runway work at Cabaniss Airfield.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists may need to find an alternate route if their commute includes Ayers St on the south side.

Starting today, TxDOT is closing Ayers St. from Pollex Ave., which is about 1,000 feet south of Highway 357 (Saratoga Blvd.), to the Greenwood Drive underpass at Highway 286 (Crosstown), which leads to the J.C. Elliott Collection Center.

TxDOT officials said the Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi requested to close the road so they could work on the runway at Cabaniss Airfield.

Access to Pollex Avenue and all businesses will be open during the closure.

This closure is expected to last for about 30 days.

