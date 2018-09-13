Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The Texas Department of Transportation made plans to deal with high water at spots that traditionally flood in heavy rain.

Areas to avoid include I-37 northbound at the Labonte Park exit, State Highway 286 at FM 70, State Highway 357 at FM 665, and State Highway 286 northbound and southbound frontage at Port Avenue.

The intersection of Staples and Crosstown is closed because of flooding.

According to Rickey Daley with TxDOT, there are intersections in town to watch for flooding.

"Frontage roads along 358, state highway 358 which is South Padre Island Drive. Those frontage roads at the intersections of Kostoryz, AIrline, and Staples sometimes have water in them when we get a heavy rain event. Many times we find the storm drains are clogged due to trash and debris in there," Daley said.

Daley reminds drivers it is illegal to drive around barricades and you could get a ticket.

TxDOT is treating the rain as a statewide event and is staging vehicles and other assets in San Antonio for deployment across South Texas.

