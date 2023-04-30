TxDot reported nearly 900 work zone accidents last year in 2022

In the Corpus Christi area in 2022, there were 867 traffic crashes in work zones, resulting in 8 fatalities and 15 serious injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT and first responders are reminding the public of the dangers that come with disobeying the 'move over or slow down law'.

Local officials have said the move over or slow down law is in place for everyone on the road. The point is to preserve life.

DPS officials said there have been an increase of fatalities on Texas roadways.

Guadalupe Casarez with Texas DPS media and communications divisions spoke with 3NEWS and said, "a lot of it has to do with people in a rush. People are speeding and they aren't paying attention to what they're doing, when they're operating a vehicle." He explained, "They're driving distracted, they're on their phones, messing with the radio. I've seen some actually put on makeup while they're driving."

Just a few days ago in Refugio, an 18-wheeler and train collided. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead.

When there's an accident, first responders must keep other drivers away from the area.

Refugio County Sheriffs Deputy, Ty Schultz told 3NEWS "we try to contain the situation as much as we can, but we need everyone else to contain their speed and operate in a safe manner as well."

Casarez said, "It becomes very complex. Because one, we're attending to the people that are injured and we're attending to the parties that are involved in the crash. Secondly, we're trying to be aware of other people that are approaching the crash site or any situation on the roadway."

The move-over or slow down law used to only be for first responders, however it was expanded.

"It's provided protection for our TxDOT workers and other roadside workers including tow trucks, and utility service workers. It's expanded because we're noticing that we got to protect everybody on the roadways." Casarez added.

For people who don't obey the law, they can expect to face a fine from $200 to $2,000.

Schultz said, "the end goal is to have everybody operate in a safe manner. To leave home and arrive home safely. Whether that be here, there or anywhere. I believe all law enforcement is that way."

For more information of the Move Over or Slow Down law, click here.

