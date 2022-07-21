TxDOT says they have concerns regarding 'overall design' of the new Harbor Bridge Project

This comes nearly a week after TxDOT ordered work on the bridge to stop.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation said it has concerns with the overall design of the new Harbor Bridge.

In a statement, TxDOT told 3NEWS:

TxDOT notified the public of a suspension of work on the main span cable-stayed portion of the project on July 15. The suspension stems from TxDOT’s concerns, confirmed by independent reviews, regarding the overall design of the main bridge.

According to the statement, TxDOT will continue to provide the public with more details and significant updates.

TxDOT also said that the current Harbor Bridge is "inspected annually and remains structurally sound."

