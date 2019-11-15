CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed to 3News that design work on the new Harbor Bridge had been suspended.

Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, is in charge of designing the new Harbor Bridge and also designed a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami that collapsed in 2018, killing six people.

According to TxDOT, it is continuing to review findings from that accident to see if they might apply to TxDOT projects. Flatiron/Dragados has been asked to suspend design activities on the Harbor Bridge project.

The Harbor Bridge project is said to be at least two years behind schedule.

