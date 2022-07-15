TxDOT suspends part of developer's work on new Harbor Bridge

TxDOT officials raised concerns regarding "certain elements" of the bridge structure.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has suspended construction work on the new Harbor Bridge Project, according to a press release from TxDOT.

The halt only impacts construction regarding the new cable-stayed bridge portion of the project. TxDOT officials raised concerns regarding "certain elements" of the bridge structure.

TxDOT requested that FDLLC resolve the design issues before continuing work on the new cable-stayed bridge, according to the press release.

"We work hard to maintain productive relationships with all of our partners to deliver projects efficiently,” said TxDOT Chief Engineer Lance Simmons, “and we cannot compromise on safety. We have been transparent and direct in sharing our concerns with FDLLC as well as our expectations on addressing these safety issues.”

The current Harbor Bridge is inspected annually and is expected to be replaced with the new bridge.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.