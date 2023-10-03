TxDOT to launch environmental study for proposed second causeway

If built, the structure would be built in either Nueces county or Kleberg county, and would be part of the state's highways system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is going to launch an environmental study into a second causeway across the Laguna Madre to Padre Island.

TxDOT plans to hire a consultant as soon as this month.

State Representative Todd Hunter said Friday that TxDOT has also agreed to put the second causeway into both the department's long range transportation plan and its freight mobility plan.

TxDOT called Friday's announcement a "significant step." Hunter also said that he's been working with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Office on this "Coastal Bend priority."

Last month, a bill was filed in the Texas House of Representatives calling for the second bridge to be built.

Digital Director Ana Tamez and Multi-Skilled Journalist Michael Gibson contributed to this report.

