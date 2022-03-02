TxDOT urges residents to use caution as temperatures drop, keep driving to a minimal

Rickey Dailey with TxDOT told 3News that crews will be working 12 hour shifts so they can respond around the clock during the weather event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures continue to drop residents may be wondering about the state of roadways around the Coastal Bend.

Texas Department of Transportation(TxDOT) crews began pre treating roadways in the days leading up to the cold snap and the work continued on Thursday. The preparation was in an effort to help prevent icy or dangerous driving conditions on known trouble spots.

Rickey Dailey with TxDOT told 3News that crews will be working 12 hour shifts so they can respond around the clock during the weather event.

"The forecast shows there will be moisture and freezing temperatures, we just don't know when and where those will coincide," Dailey said. "So to be on the safe side, treating roads throughout our ten counties, all the way from Kleberg, Goliad, Refugio, Live Oak, Nueces County treating the structures through all the main corridors."

Rudy Perez, a service technician with Big O Tires said to be mindful when the temperatures drop. He also advises residents to pay careful attention to their tire pressure during this time.

"Bring it into a shop," Perez said. "Tell them to check the tires and we will double check, more than likely it's the weather."

Dailey adds that residents should limit travel if possible, and drive to conditions to ensure optimal safety.

"We would urge people not to drive on the roads if the weather is bad," Dailey said. "Just stay home. This looks like it should be over by noon or so on Friday."

If ice does form Dailey said trucks will be ready with a de-icing material and ice rock as well.

You can also check out the latest driving conditions across the state at drivetexas.org

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.