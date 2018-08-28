Aransas County (KIII News) — One Texas energy company is giving back to schools in Aransas County with a special donation to mark the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

TXU Energy gave the district 40 trees Tuesday to help replace those lost during the storm's severe winds and flooding. According to the Urban Forest Strike Team, Rockport-Fulton lost 20-percent of their public trees with more than 1,300 needing to be removed.

Company representatives and students were able to work together during a special tree planting ceremony.

"A time for students to maybe come back 15 years later to see what they did to help rebuild this campus very special," Principal Michael Hannun said.

Hannun added that the trees are special to the campus because the district worked so hard during construction to keep as many of the trees on the property as possible.

