CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found Tyler Farmer guilty of murder in the death of 24-year-old Gilbert Sierra that occurred in 2017.

The state rested its case against Farmer after two weeks of testimony.

Both the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments.

Farmer is accused of firing a gunshot into a crowd at Allen Elementary School that resulted in the death of Sierra.

During closing arguments, the defense reminded the jury that the state needed to prove Farmer did the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

"You've heard all the evidence, and frankly the evidence is overwhelmingly in favor of the defendant committed murder, Mr. Farmer, it was his beef, his fight, his guns, his shot, his bullet, his murder," the state said.

"Sometimes I think it's helpful when you are looking at the evidence, ask yourselves, is the state's case even clear and convincing," the defense said.

