Tynan VFD plans water distribution for residents during continuing water boil

TYNAN, Texas — Residents in the town of Tynan, Texas, have been advised to boil their water before consumption as officials there seek emergency grants to pay for a new water filtration system.

The issue is sand and grit getting into the water supply, which can be bad for various home appliances. The water boil advisory was sent out last Wednesday, August 17.

The Tynan Volunteer Fire Department will be passing out cases of bottled water to residents from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at FM 796 near 1st St. Only one case will be given per household, officials said.

Steve Chaney, President of the Tynan Water Supply Corporation Board, said Tynan's water well system is 25 years old. A filter to keep sand out of the system needs to be replaced, but that will cost thousands of dollars.

"We brought a sand expert in and looked and with the intervention of a, for lack of a better word, 'filter' -- they call them hydroclones -- we feel like we can remove and buy some more time until all of this comes to fruition," Chaney said.

The Water Board members had a conference call with one of its financial advisors. While the plan is to eventually drill a new well, that could cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $300,000. The board is also working on getting a grant to cover that. In the meantime, it is going to cost thousands of dollars for a new filtration system.

Officials are also worried about the possibility that another three feet of sand could end up once again in the city's water storage tank, causing the water to be shut off until it can get cleaned out again.

