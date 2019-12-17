CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out at a U-Haul storage facility off SPID and Kostoryz Road late Monday afternoon left many customers wondering about the belongings they have stored there.

A U-Haul employee said customers will be allowed to go to the facility to check on their belongings starting 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Monday and firefighters battled it for hours. Traffic along parts of Kostoryz Road and the SPID access road had to be shut down as emergency crews responded.

By Tuesday morning, the place smelled of melted plastic and there was still a Corpus Christi Fire Department presence at the facility. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: