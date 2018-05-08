Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — On Sunday morning, police said a family moving to Corpus Christi were driving a U-Haul truck when it exploded.

The explosion took place at the intersection of Meandering Lane and Player Street.

The Corpus Christi police and fire department responded to the scene.

Officials said the explosion was caused by a propane tank set off by items in the back of the moving truck.

Police said no one was injured.

Debris did fly in to the yards of home owners and a near by apartment complex.

Police said the explosion was propelled upwards, but if the propane tank were to have explode downwards near the gas tank, the incident could have been worse.

