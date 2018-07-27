Falfurrias (KIII News) — U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint discovered 25 illegal immigrants Thursday evening hidden inside a trailer.

Among the immigrants found in the trailer was an unaccompanied child from Mexico, as well as an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador, according to agents.

Agents said a tractor-trailer being driven by a 55-year-old male was sent to secondary inspection after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to the cargo. Inside the trailer, agents found 25 illegal immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

