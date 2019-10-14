CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The public is invited to attend the funeral services for an unaccompanied U.S. Navy veteran at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery Wednesday morning in Corpus Christi.

Services will be held for U.S. Navy Seaman Recruit Richard Scott at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Scott served from Feb. 24, 1970, until Oct. 16, 1972. During his time in the Navy he received a National Defense Service Medal and specialized in fire fighting, according to the Texas General Land Office.

No known friends or relatives are expected to attend Scott's burial Wednesday, but the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery wants to ensure that no veteran is buried along. The community is encouraged to attend and pay their respects.

Scott will receive full military honors, and if no family is present at his burial, a representative from the Veterans Land Board will accept the U.S. flag on Scott's behalf.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. sharp on Wednesday at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, located at 9974 I-37 Access Road.