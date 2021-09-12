No veteran buried alone: Community invited to attend burial of veteran with no next-of-kin

Petty Officer First Class John Arthur Hooker served in the Navy from December 15, 1988 to February 26, 1995.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A veteran will be buried at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery Tuesday, Dec. 14, and no family is expected to be in attendance, the Veterans Land Board announced.

Petty Officer First Class John Arthur Hooker served in the Navy from December 15, 1988 to February 26, 1995. He received the Navy Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Ribbon, and Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon.

To make sure this veteran is not buried alone, the Veterans Land Board is inviting the Coastal Bend community to attend the burial.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. sharp at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 9974 I-37.

PO1 Hooker will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the Veterans Land Board on-site representative will accept the United States flag on Mr. Hooker's behalf.



The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that NO Veteran is EVER left behind.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.