Veteran to be buried with no next-of-kin present, public invited to attend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The public is invited to attend the burial of a local veteran to show that no veteran is ever left behind.

On Thursday, Sep. 23, at 2:00 p.m., the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran burial for PFC Hugh Martin Stovall Jr.

Mr. Stovall is not expected to have any next of kin attend his burial and members of the Coastal Bend Texas community are encouraged to attend.

Born on July 6, 1952, Mr. Stovall served in the United States Army from Jan. 28, 1971 to Jan. 25, 1974. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sharpshooter, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.



PFC Stovall will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the Veterans Land Board On-Site Representative will accept the United States flag on Mr. Stovall’s behalf.



The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that no Veteran is ever left behind.

