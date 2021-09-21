Under threats from Texas AG, some Coastal Bend school districts reversing mask mandates

Freer, Mathis and San Diego ISD's voted to rescind their policies requiring masks in order to comply with Governor Abbott's executive order regarding mask mandates.

Editor's Note; The video accompanying this story aired in 3News First Edition prior to some announcements from other area school districts.

Multiple school districts around the Coastal Bend have rescinded or plan to discuss rescinding their mask mandates and dress code policies that require face coverings.

The Texas Attorney General's Office anticipates pursuing lawsuits against districts that defy Governor Abbott's executive order on mask mandates, causing area school districts to reevaluate their policies.

The topic was added as an emergency agenda item at the Freer Independent School District board meeting Monday night. According to the District's Facebook page, they added the item to their agenda in light of "recent legal developments and information Freer ISD is receiving from Attorney General Paxton."

Freer ISD board members voted to in favor of rescinding the district's mask mandate, but said they would continue to encourage masks.

The Mathis Independent School District also held a vote during their board meeting Monday evening and decided to rescind their mask mandate as well.

The San Diego Independent School District also decided to rescind their dress code policy requiring students to wear masks. They took to social media Tuesday morning saying they came to that decision "to be in compliance with Governor Abbot's Executive Order GA-38." They, too, will continue to encourage students and staff to wear masks, citing a decrease in the number of positive cases they have seen in the last 10 days. "We would like to thank parents and guardians for their support."

The Beeville Independent School District has also added an action item to their Tuesday board meeting to discuss and possibly take action regarding their own mask mandate.

Several districts in the Coastal Bend are currently defying the governor's orders, including Brooks County, Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Mathis, San Diego, Santa Gertrudis and West Oso independent school districts. According to the Attorney General's website, these districts should have received a letter indicating they are not in compliance.