The Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend announces unemployment is at it's lowest level in three years.

Also, there are currently almost 5,300 jobs available in the Workforce databanks alone.

All attributed to announced new construction and expansion of petrochemical facilities in the area, the construction of the new harbor bridge and increased oil and gas prices.

Brian Burns talked with Monika de la Garza from the agency on 3News First Edition.

