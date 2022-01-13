Unemployment in the Coastal Bend, how COVID-19 has impacted the job market

Before the pandemic hit there were around 195,000 people employed. Right now that number stands at around 188,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a possibility that the Coastal Bend economy could be fully recovered by the middle of the summer.

According to Iain Vasey the President and CEO of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation. He said that at the end of November the unemployment rate was around six percent and we had some 8,000 jobs open.

Before the pandemic hit there were around 195,000 people employed. Right now that number stands at around 188,000. Vasey expects those numbers to improve and balance out by sometime in the summer. He believes our unemployment rate should be at five percent by then.

"We are adding about 1000 jobs a month," Vasey said. "So our projections are is that by the midpoint of the year we should've made up all of the ground to the pre-pandemic numbers."

Vasey also told 3News that one of the areas which may continue to se worker shortages is in the medical field. He said he just in recently met with two of our hospital CEO's who told him they are seeing huge shortages in nursing, certified nursing assistants and on the medical technology side of the industry.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.