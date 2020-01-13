CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend has released its 2019 report on employment in the Coastal Bend.

In the last five years, the unemployment rate in the Coastal Bend has dropped by 1.3 percent. In 2019, only 4 percent of the population was out of work.

Workforce Solutions provides services such as training, job search assistance, and they partner with local universities and colleges to provide career guidance for younger people.

"I need a job! If there's anybody out there looking for me, I've done lead maintenance. I've also been a manager. So I have some experience," job seeker Joe said.

"We're not just trying to find jobs, we're trying to find careers for people," said Ken Trevino, President, and CEO of Workforce Solutions.

Workforce Solutions has seven offices across the Coastal Bend, and they provide support in all areas for those looking for employment, including career counseling and job training.

You can call 361-882-7491 for more information or click here.

