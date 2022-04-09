Unemployment rate in the Coastal Bend stays stagnant at 5.8%

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend say there are 10,000 job openings up for grabs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Now Hiring" signs are still very common in local restaurants and stores as 10,000 job openings are available for the taking.

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said, the unemployment rate is now back up to 5.8%. The job industry took a massive hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Which means there is a numerous amount of jobs available in the Coastal Bend.

Industries such as health care, education, restaurant and public administration are especially the ones who are in great need.

In Texas, with over 10,000 jobs up for grabs, Mercado says the pandemic changed a lot in the work world. It is no longer an employers market but a job seekers market and that is because of all the different jobs that are currently available.

Mercado stated, "Just the fact that there are so many different jobs, I think people are finding a lot more opportunities all over the place and remote. I think maybe that is why these jobs are still available."

Robert Dodd, director of City of CC Parks and Recreations told 3NEWS, "Our vacancy rate is always fluctuating because we have a lot of seasonal employees."

Dodd says the department can always use more hands.

"We have after hour power positions available, we have central kitchen positions available, we have our beach operations positions available, parks ops, and our senior recreation centers are always looking." He adds.

