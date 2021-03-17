The Coastal Bend has seen record unemployment throughout the pandemic

Unfortunately, unemployment in the Coastal Bend soared to more than 15-percent.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the high unemployment rate, one local trade and vocational school did a record number of graduate placements last year. At the same time, the Coastal Bend had record unemployment.





"For Corpus Christi, specifically, about 70-percent of their enrollments were in the allied health sector, which as you know, during the pandemic, became an essential job," Nikki England, president of the Austin based Southern Careers Institute Texas Trade and Vocational School said.

The school has eight campuses in the state, including Corpus Christi. England said as with most schools, the fear of high tuition costs should not stop a potential student from looking for help.

"A lot of people have a misconception that school is going to put them in tons of debt where it costs too much money out of pocket and my advice is always have the conversation," England said.

The eight campuses report 86-percent of graduates obtained jobs in their field of study last year compared to only 84-percent the year before. At the Corpus Christi campus, there was a record placement rate of 89-percent during the past year compared to an average 75-percent placement rate.

Unfortunately, unemployment in the Coastal Bend soared to more than 15-percent during the pandemic.

Xena Mercado with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said when the pandemic began, we saw the unemployment rate jump up to around 15-percent.

"That was in April," Mercado said. "At the lowest since then it's been 8.7-percent and it's been a rollercoaster since the pandemic hit. Up and down from month to month."





Mercado said they offer a lot of free or low cost education and job training for the local labor force and they're optimistic about the future employment numbers.

"Right now, we're hovering around 9.6-percent in the Coastal Bend and we hope to see that number decrease going forward with the amount of training opportunities that are available and to returning back to work," Mercado said.



While there is no crystal ball prediction, experts hope a decline in COVID cases will lead to resurgence in hiring across the state and the Coastal Bend.

