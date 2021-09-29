Trailer becomes unhitched from truck, crosses median and causes fatal accident

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A trailer that became unhitched from a truck caused a fatal accident after it crossed the median and hit another truck. The truck then hit a barrier and flipped, ejecting the driver, according to officials.
Jonathan Limas, 46, of Weslaco, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Kingsville on Tuesday on Highway 77 near Corral Ave.
The driver of the truck that the trailer became unhitched from left the scene, according to Kingsville police officials. It is described as a grey, dually pickup.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the grey dually pickup or the driver of that vehicle, or if you can identify the trailer in the photo, call Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311 or Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO (4636) or online at www.P3tips.com.
