Uniform grants police officers the same authority whether working on-duty or off-duty

Viewers had questions about Sunday morning's officer-involved shooting at Sunset Rodeo, so 3NEWS went to CCPD for clarification.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers are asking how a man managed to get shot by off-duty CCPD officers in a local bar Sunday night.

"I think the confusion is that when they hear 'bar,' not many people realize officers do work off-duty in bars," said CCPD Public Information Lt. Michael Pena.

Two officers were working security at Sunset Rodeo, located in the 5800 block of South Staples Street, when a man reportedly assaulted one of them at around 2 a.m., according to a Corpus Christi Police Department blotter post.

During the assault, one of the officers shot the man. Both the man and the injured officer were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man faces charges of assault on an peace officer.

The question that some viewers have asked is: If the officers were working off-duty, why did they have guns?

"The officers involved in this incident were dressed in uniform, as you see me right now," Pena said. "There is no doubt it was an officer."

And officers, even when working in uniform off-duty, carry weapons and are allowed to defend themselves when warranted, Pena said.

"Let's say at the movie theatre there is an officer working off-duty," he said. "They have the same authority that he has working at the police department responding to calls for service."

Officers often work off-duty to provide a service that is not city-sponsored. Their services are paid for by the specific business or organization -- such as a mall, church or sporting event -- that hired them.

Officers told 3NEWS that the incident is still an ongoing investigation and witnesses are being interviewed.

We also spoke with the family of the man who was shot. They said they will not be speaking until they meet with their lawyer, but that the man is in stable condition.

Digital Content Producer Iris Gonzalez contributed to this report.

