United Cajun Navy suspends search for 7 missing Seacor crew members after 'rumors and accusations'

PORT FOURCHON, La. — Members of the United Cajun Navy searched parts of Louisiana's Gulf Coast on off-road vehicles looking for the remaining 7 crew members still missing on Sunday, but the group called off the search.

Rescuers saved 6 of 19 crewmen after Seacor Power capsized in the Gulf of Mexico in April, the rest were found dead or remain missing.

The Louisiana non-profit group that helps with search & rescue and disaster relief was not the only organization searching for the missing crew members, a post on the group's Facebook page said.

But they may not be parting on good terms with the others, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported.

"Unfortunately, the volunteer search effort for the 7 missing Seacor crewmen has turned into a whirlwind of accusations, untruths and finger-pointing when efforts should be still concerned with bringing the remaining 7 Seacor crewmen home," the post said.

The organization said it will publish Sunday a "detailed statement of up-to-date payments that are for search efforts as well as payments made to families of the 7 missing and 6 deceased Seacor crewmen."

A comment made by United Cajun Navy's Facebook on Saturday said it post a list of names asking for donation refunds, but the Sunday post said that wasn't going to happen.

Instead, it will publish a list of payments in an effort to be transparent.