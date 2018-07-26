Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce hosted their Salute to the Military luncheon Thursday and had a very inspiring guest speaker.

Florent "Flo" Groberg, a Medal of Honor recipient who served in Afghanistan, was the key spokesperson of the luncheon, an event that provides the opportunity to support our active and retired military and their families.

"For all these people that do everything for us. I mean, you can't just walk into the military base and start shaking hands, right?" Groberg said. "It's a good opportunity to get everyone out toward us and celebrate something common, and be able to talk to everyone and put names to faces and see what people do."

The event recognizes the collaborative efforts made by community and business leaders, elected officials and military leaders as they work to strengthen the military environment in South Texas.

