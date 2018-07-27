Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The United Chamber of Commerce held a reception Friday morning to present the 2018 Mano a Mano scholarship to deserving students in the Coastal Bend.

The scholarship gives students the opportunity to continue pursuing their educational goals, in addition to ensuring that the Coastal Bend maintains a well-trained, highly motivated workforce.

"College is expensive nowadays. The tuition is high and not everyone can pay for college, so scholarships and stuff like this help students further their education and gives them the opportunity, and it's amazing," said Adrian Morin, computer science major.

The one-year scholarship is available to high school graduates including students currently enrolled or accepted to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Del Mar College or Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

