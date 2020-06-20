CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi United Little Miss Kickball league confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league announced the player tested positive Wednesday and was last on the fields Tuesday. The player and family members are currently in quarantine.

The league also announced they will be imposing a 14-day closure. There will be no games or practices until July 2.

Changes will also be implemented upon return:

Only two people per player allowed to watch the games.

Fans must view the games from the outfield fence area.

No spectators will be allowed in the bleachers.

Visitors are welcome to watch the game from their parked cars.

Upon entry to the facilities, players will have their temperatures checked.

Players will be spaced six feet apart in the bleachers until they are called to kick instead of the dugouts.

The league encourages spectators and players to wear a mask.

