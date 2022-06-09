United Way gives $2.6 million donation to local non-profits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous, unrelated report.
The United Way of the Coastal Bend (UWCB) will distribute over $2.6 million in donated funds to Corpus Christi-area non-profits in one of its largest contributions ever.
The locally-operated nonprofit raised a total of $1.7 million in donations to their Community Investment Fund in 2021-2022. This funding reinforces a hefty sum of over $954,000 raised by designated donations, which will be distributed among each of UWCB's partner agencies.
The organization's mission, as stated by their website, is "to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of community," serving local non-profits supporting "education, health and financial stability." UWCB serves 10 counties in the area and has operated for over 80 years.
UWCB's President and CEO, Libby Averyt, spoke recently, describing "numerous challenges" faced by the organization.
“We’re so grateful for the generosity of our donors. By donating their time and resources, they allow us to continue to meet the needs of our Coastal Bend neighbors,” Averyt said.
The organizations splitting the sizable sum are as follows:
- American Red Cross of the Coastal Bend
- Amistad Community Health Center
- Aransas Pass for Youth
- Bee County Adult Literacy Council
- Beeville Vineyard
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas
- Boy Scouts of America - South Texas Council
- Boys & Girls Club of Alice
- Boys & Girls Club of Beeville
- Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville
- Boys & Girls Club of Live Oak County
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend
- CASA of Bee, Live Oak, McMullen and San Patricio Counties
- CASA of Kleberg County (Brush Country CASA)
- CASA of the Coastal Bend
- Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi
- Cenikor Foundation - Corpus Christi (formerly Charlie’s Place)
- Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living
- Coastal Bend Food Bank
- Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation
- Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend
- Connections Individual and Family Services
- Corpus Christi Firefighters CARE (Cancer Awareness and Relief Efforts)
- Corpus Christi Hope House
- Corpus Christi Literacy Council
- Corpus Christi Metro Ministries
- Corpus Christi Professional Firefighter Relief and Outreach
- The Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse - Coastal Bend
- Driscoll Children’s Hospital
- Endeavors
- Family Counseling Service
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas
- Golden Crescent CASA
- Goodwill Industries of South Texas
- Greenwood-Molina Children’s Center
- Habitat for Humanity - Corpus Christi
- HALO-Flight
- Heavenly Angels
- Kleberg County Adult Literacy Council
- Live Oak Community Health Center
- Live Oak County Child Welfare Board
- Mary McLeod Bethune Early Child Development Nursery
- Mission of Mercy
- Mother Teresa Shelter
- Neighborhood Centers of Corpus Christi
- OATH - Open Arms Thankful Hearts
- The Purple Door
- R.E.A.L. (Rural Economic Assistance League)
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi
- The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend
- San Patricio County Adult Literacy Council
- Sinton for Youth
- Special Hearts in the Arts
- USO South Texas
- Wesley Community Center
- West Side Helping Hand
- YMCA of the Coastal Bend
- YWCA of Corpus Christi
- Youth Odyssey
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 cases begin to rise ahead of summer break in Nueces County
- Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes opens Whataburger in Kansas City
- Coastal Bend Pride Center continues to grow their efforts and resources
- Ocean Drive revived: City to celebrate completion of Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project
- Hurricane Season: Check your insurance coverage before storms threaten
- Sinton florist delivers flower arrangements for victims of Uvalde school shooting
- Uvalde victim had her heart set on attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. They're now setting up a scholarship in her name.
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.