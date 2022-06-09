United Way gives $2.6 million donation to local non-profits

“We’re so grateful for the generosity of our donors. By donating their time and resources, they allow us to continue to meet the needs of our Coastal Bend neighbors"

The United Way of the Coastal Bend (UWCB) will distribute over $2.6 million in donated funds to Corpus Christi-area non-profits in one of its largest contributions ever.

The locally-operated nonprofit raised a total of $1.7 million in donations to their Community Investment Fund in 2021-2022. This funding reinforces a hefty sum of over $954,000 raised by designated donations, which will be distributed among each of UWCB's partner agencies.

The organization's mission, as stated by their website, is "to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of community," serving local non-profits supporting "education, health and financial stability." UWCB serves 10 counties in the area and has operated for over 80 years.

UWCB's President and CEO, Libby Averyt, spoke recently, describing "numerous challenges" faced by the organization.

“We’re so grateful for the generosity of our donors. By donating their time and resources, they allow us to continue to meet the needs of our Coastal Bend neighbors,” Averyt said.

The organizations splitting the sizable sum are as follows:

American Red Cross of the Coastal Bend

Amistad Community Health Center

Aransas Pass for Youth

Bee County Adult Literacy Council

Beeville Vineyard

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas

Boy Scouts of America - South Texas Council

Boys & Girls Club of Alice

Boys & Girls Club of Beeville

Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville

Boys & Girls Club of Live Oak County

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend

CASA of Bee, Live Oak, McMullen and San Patricio Counties

CASA of Kleberg County (Brush Country CASA)

CASA of the Coastal Bend

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi

Cenikor Foundation - Corpus Christi (formerly Charlie’s Place)

Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living

Coastal Bend Food Bank

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation

Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend

Connections Individual and Family Services

Corpus Christi Firefighters CARE (Cancer Awareness and Relief Efforts)

Corpus Christi Hope House

Corpus Christi Literacy Council

Corpus Christi Metro Ministries

Corpus Christi Professional Firefighter Relief and Outreach

The Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse - Coastal Bend

Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Endeavors

Family Counseling Service

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent

Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas

Golden Crescent CASA

Goodwill Industries of South Texas

Greenwood-Molina Children’s Center

Habitat for Humanity - Corpus Christi

HALO-Flight

Heavenly Angels

Kleberg County Adult Literacy Council

Live Oak Community Health Center

Live Oak County Child Welfare Board

Mary McLeod Bethune Early Child Development Nursery

Mission of Mercy

Mother Teresa Shelter

Neighborhood Centers of Corpus Christi

OATH - Open Arms Thankful Hearts

The Purple Door

R.E.A.L. (Rural Economic Assistance League)

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi

The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend

San Patricio County Adult Literacy Council

Sinton for Youth

Special Hearts in the Arts

USO South Texas

Wesley Community Center

West Side Helping Hand

YMCA of the Coastal Bend

YWCA of Corpus Christi

Youth Odyssey

