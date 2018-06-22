Nationwide volunteers with the United Way are working together Thursday to improve their local communities including in the Coastal Bend.

United Way volunteers helped to clean and re-paint charlie's place as part of the annual "day of action."

Charlies Place is local drug rehab facility, and the paint and supplies were provided by the rehab, but the volunteers were able to help them save some money on labor costs.

"Of course it's costly to hire people to come in and do that, so we're very fortunate today to have so many volunteers coming in and helping them transform these rooms," Katrina Wilson said.

Volunteers worked to get a total of eight rooms painted and ready to go.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII