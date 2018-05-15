The United Way of the Coastal Bend handed out more than $2 million worth of grants to area programs.

The organization supports programs that serve people in areas of education, health and financial stability across 60 communities. At their headquarters Tuesday they awarded 35 programs from Nueces County and surrounding areas with funding to help continue their missions for the next year.

Organizers with the United Way said this year the community donated a little more, and the majority of the donations benefit hurricane recovery programs.

"There's always something going on in the community, as Catrina mentioned, this year was Hurricane Harvey," said Bob Barger, board charman for the United Way. "We not only got the money that we normally get through the contributions, the people dug a little deeper and gave to the hurricane relief."

The United Way is always looking for volunteers. For more information, visit www.uwcb.org.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII