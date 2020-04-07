United Way of Coastal Bend offers no-cost, virtual support group for frontline workers affected by COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Health and Human Services has created a virtual support group for frontline workers being affected by our nation's outbreak of the coronavirus.



The virtual support group is available to help those whose mental health has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organizers.



Mental health professionals from the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD will facilitate the virtual support group for all struggling, frontline workers.



“Frontline workers are experiencing an unprecedented amount of stress due to their response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated United Way of the Coastal Bend officials.



According to the Texas Health and Human Services, all frontline workers are able to reach out to their COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line to speak to a caring responder 24 hours a day, seven days a week.