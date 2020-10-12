x
United Way of the Coastal Bend helping first time mothers through Nurse Family Partnership Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Way of the Coastal bend is helping first-time mothers and their families this holiday season with food and other essentials.

Help is available to families that are part of the organizations nurse family partnership program.

Monday, December 14 beginning at 5:00 p.m.  The group will host a drive through station at their offices on Everhart.

They'll hand out food, books, self-care items and other supplies. To learn more about the nurse-family partnership you can contact the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

