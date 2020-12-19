United Way of the Coastal Bend needs volunteers to help with Tax preparation season

The organization is looking for volunteers who are willing to be trained in order to help low-to-moderate income taxpayers complete their tax forms.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It happens each year. The joy of the holiday season is quickly replaced by the reality of tax preparation season.

Fortunately, there is help for those who need it, and it comes from the United Way’s VITA program.

It stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and right now, the group is looking for the ‘volunteers’ – those who are willing to be trained in order to help low-to-moderate income tax payers complete their tax forms.

According to Donna Hurley with the United Way of the Coastal Bend, they are simply looking for those who are interested in helping. “They don’t have to have a lot of tax return or tax filing experience,” she says. “It’s nice if you do but you don’t have to, because all of the training will be provided.”

Those who sign-up with be asked to take part in two Saturday training sessions in January (16th and 23rd), which will be conducted via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You’ll receive in-depth training on the tax code from an IRS certified trainer.

There is also a self-paced portal for those who have helped before.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the VITA page of the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

