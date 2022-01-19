United Way offers free tax return preparation for eligible families

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is providing tax return preparation to those whose 2021 household income was $66,000 or less.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A collaborative partnership of United Way of the Coastal Bend is helping eligible taxpayers prepare and electronically file their tax returns free of charge.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is providing tax return preparation to those whose 2021 household income was $66,000 or less.

Those who qualify can have their tax returns prepared at one of several VITA sites in Corpus Christi, including:

United Way of the Coastal Bend

4659 Everhart Road Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Site hours: Jan. 31-Apr. 18

Mon.-Thurs. 9-11 AM

Service options: Drop-off only

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend

520 N Staples St Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Site hours: Jan. 31-Apr. 18

Mon., Wed. & Thurs. 2-5 PM

Service options: Drop-off only

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

6300 Ocean Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Site hours: Feb. 4-Apr. 17

Fri. 2-6 PM

Sat.-Sun. 1-6 PM

Service options: Drop-off and in-person

Goodwill Industries of South Texas

4135 Ayers St Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Site hours: Jan. 24-Apr. 18

Mon.-Thurs. 5-8 PM

Sat. 8 AM-noon & 1-5 PM

Service options: Drop-off only

West Oso High School

754 Flato Road Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Site hours: Feb. 16-Apr. 18

Mon. & Wed. 4:30-6 p.m.

Service options: Drop-off only

“Due to COVID-19, most sites will offer drop-off services only, where clients can drop off their tax documents and have them prepared by one of our VITA volunteers,” said Donna Hurley, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of the Coastal Bend. “Others will offer both drop-off and face-to-face services. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as able so we can continue to safely provide these services to the community.”

Those wanting to take advantage of this free service can find the list of tax documents needed at www.uwcb.org/vita. Sites will open in late January and early February, with most offering services during site hours through the April 18th tax filing deadline.

For more information about the VITA program and United Way of the Coastal Bend, visit www.uwcb.org.