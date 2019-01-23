CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend organization if offering free help to any resident that needs to get their taxes done.

United Way of the Coastal Bend is sponsoring the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, in which volunteers help taxpayers maximize their returns and save money.

"We do it all for free. We help," said John Hart of United Way. "We teach them what to do for next year so they can save money."

To take advantage of the free tax help, residents need to have the following items:

Proof of identification

Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents

An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number

Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statements from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks

Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

A copy of last year's federal and state returns, if available

Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.

Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number

Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements

For list of locations where the VITA program is available, click here.