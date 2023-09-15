Unmanned Aircraft System Center at TAMU-CC looks to expand to the Corpus Christi International Airport

Corpus Christi City Council is set to vote on one of two reading ordinances on Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Lone Star Unmanned Aircraft System Center of Excellence at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi hopes to expand the program to a building at the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA).

The unmanned drone program is seeking approval from Corpus Christi City Council to serve as an on-airport base of operations – the first of its kind in the United States -- for the growing program.

Officials said expanding the program to the CCIA would provide a financial boost and could attract related industry partners to Texas.

City council will vote on a first-reading ordinance to approve the program’s expansion Sept. 19 during its regularly-scheduled meeting. The second reading is scheduled for Oct. 10.

The Lone Star Unmanned Aircraft System Center of Excellence program was established as a research center at TAMU-CC in Fall 2013, and is one of seven Federal Aviation Administration’s UAS testing sites in the United States.

The airport building the program looks to use is a former fire station that was converted to a storage building for airport equipment.

